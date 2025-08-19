2025 HSFT Stop #51: Saltillo

SALTILLO, MS (WCBI)- Saltillo Football is trying to do something they’ve never done: advance to the second round of the playoffs. Head Coach Ryan Finch believes that this senior class could be the one to lead them there.

“This group is the first group that’s been together as long as they have,” Finch said. “Coaching staff has been coherent and cohesive for the last four years, just the fact that these guys have worked so hard together in the same program, the same system for so long, they understand they’ve had a taste of success so they can understand what it takes to get to that next level watching them develop and help and being instrumental in their development. As far as football players and young men, it’s been tremendous for our program and for the trajectory of our team this year.”

This senior class was Finch’s first freshman class that he started coaching when he took the position four years ago. Because of their camaraderie, Finch believes this team has a special bond.

“We preach family a lot around here and throughout the course of the summer,” Finch said. “They’ve done a heck of a lot better job of lifting each other up, pulling from one another, encouraging one another, holding each other accountable when they screw up, but also celebrating with each of their teammates when they do things right.”

The team may be closer than ever, and while that relationship hasn’t translated into success just yet, the veterans know this season will be different.

“We are like a lot of stronger people,” running back KJ Robbins said. “Everybody is stronger, you know, the leadership, you know. I just feel like we’ve got a better year. We’ve got a lot to make up. So we’re going to do what we’ve got to do.”

“I feel like we’ve got more weapons and offense and defense, and we’re going to all be able to play everywhere on the field,” Ejay Rogers said. “I feel like we’re going to be good this season. I want to get past the first round of the playoffs. I want to have a winning record.”

Saltillo will kick off it season when it travels to New Albany on August 29.