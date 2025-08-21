2025 HSFT Stop #53: Oxford

OXFORD, MS (WCBI)- Coming off a 6-5 season and a first-round playoff exit, the Oxford Chargers are back with a new focus and a clear identity. At the heart of it all is a culture built on accountability, effort, and the Charger for life mentality.

“We have a pretty strong culture built on expectations and the way that we practice and how we handle our business,” head coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “I think these guys are doing a great job of meeting that standard right now. I think that over the years, we’ve kind of laid he groundwork and we’ve got to continue to improve each year.”

This culture extends far beyond the field. At Oxford High School, being a Charger isn’t just about football; It’s a mindset that’s carried with them everywhere

“I think it’s a day-in, day-out thing. It’s the way they approach the weight room, the classroom, the practice field, meeting room. It’s an all-encompassing thing, so it’s really an all the time thing on how they approach their business.”

Last season tested Oxford, both mentally and physically. Players like Collin Flanigan see the lessons came in how they responded, not the results on the field.

“We went through some adversity last year,” Flanigan said. “I think I learned a lot about not breaking and folding, and just keeping going.”

Now that mindset is showing up in the way the Chargers practice. They aren’t going through the motions or taking shortcuts.

“It starts by doing everything the right way,” wide receiver Kingston Gregory said. “Playing hard, practicing hard, not going through the motions in practice, and leading by example.

After last year’s first-round playoff exit, the message this season is clear: don’t worry who’s on the other sideline and focus on themselves.

“Not worrying about who the opponent is and just playing to your standard every time we step on the field.”

If Oxford can keep playing to their standard, getting past round one might only be the beginning. The Chargers will kick off its season on August 29 against Collierville.