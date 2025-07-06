2025 HSFT Stop #6: French Camp Academy

FRENCH CAMP, MS (WCBI)- French camp football did not have their best season in 2024. A young and inexperienced group struggled to put together consistent success. The once young Panthers team return in 2025, but now, a little older than last year.

“Last year we were extremely young,” head coach Nathan Wright said. “A lot of those young guys had to do, they had to do a lot. We relied on a lot of freshman, a lot of sophomores to do a lot of playing. As much as you did not like them playing so much last year, the fact is, they got a lot of time in. They played a lot of minutes. Those kids are returning and we’re excited they’ve played a little bit.”

Wright returns for his 22nd season leading the Panthers, and while he has seen plenty of teams in his time, he can see a different attitude with this year’s group.

“I really feel like our attendance in the weight room this year has been superb compared to a lot of years that we’ve had. This summer we’ve probably had up to 20 kids in the weight room pretty consistent and so obviously, that’s very exciting.”

First year starting quarterback Ty Martin has been encouraged with the team’s effort this summer and believes that their newfound chemistry will translate to more success on the field.

“Unfortunately, we had a losing season,” Martin said. “But the people that are staying with us, that just builds a whole other level of chemistry. Staying even though we lost, and when we win, it’ll mean so much more.”

Senior Dylan Donald wants to end his panthers career on a high note and believes that the 2025 has started to show major signs of improvement.

“Its definitely one of the most hard working teams I’ve been apart of,” Donald said. “Just a lot of building each other up so its definitely something exciting to be a apart of. We don’t want to be the bottom of our division, we want to excel.”

The Panthers will kick off the 2025 season when they host Oak Hill academy on August 29.