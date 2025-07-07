2025 HSFT Stop #7: Myrtle

MYRTLE, MS (WCBI)- A quarterfinal final in head coach Luke Conlee’s second season has made for a very encouraging summer for Myrtle football.

“We have a lot of experience coming back,” Conlee said. “We only lost three seniors off of last year’s team. We had a pretty young team last year so it’s just good that we’re going into a season having most of our core group coming back. That’s what’s exciting, the experience we have coming back.”

Conlee’s veteran group will face a different challenge this season. The Hawks moved up a class, going from 1A to 2A. But whoever the hawks play, Conlee knows he’ll have his guys ready to go.

“I think for anybody, jumping up a classification, it’s different, but I think our team is prepared for it. I think our guys are embracing it. Every game we play we’re going in it trying to win the ballgame no matter who we play. Going up to 2A, we’re definitely going to be playing some better competition but we are ready for that challenge.”

The players have certainly embraced the change in classification. Conlee’s group is now closer together than ever, and they believe that their newfound chemistry will translate on the field against their new opponents.

“We played pretty good teams last year,” linebacker John Hunter Smith said. “They lose a lot of people, we didn’t lose that much. I think if we just stay together we’ll be pretty good.”

The Hawks confidence is evident. A team that was one game away from the final four will return all but three seniors from last year’s group.

“Just come in every day and get better,” wide receiver Harlem McClendon said. “If you aren’t coming in to get better, don’t even come. Last year we didn’t have a team bond and we still did good. But I think this year if we all just come together and depend on each other every play, I think we’ll be pretty good next year.”

Myrtle will kick off their season against Falkner on August 29.