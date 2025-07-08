2025 HSFT Stop #8: Noxapater

NOXAPATER, MS (WCBI)- It was a year full of growing pains for Noxapater football in 2024. The Tigers’ playoff run was short-lived. But despite the narrow loss. Head coach Caleb Kelly can see the progress the team has made.

“I saw a lot of growth in our guys,” Kelly said. “I’m really proud of them. Every year that I’ve been here, we’ve done something new. Came in number two in the district last season. In previous seasons before that, we’ve just been knocking on the door. Last year, we saw a lot of our young kids grow up and take on some new roles. Man, a lot of them are back, and we’re expecting to bust through the door this year.”

Going into his fourth season as the Tigers’ head coach, Kelly has learned to cherish more than just the results he sees on the field.

“It’s a lot of time to invest and watch these young kids grow up. I saw one, he turned 18 the other day and got recalled back when he was just in 8th grade, turning 14. Man, it makes you realize how special it is to be invested in a program and to be where your feet are and to be there for a period of time because that’s when you make the largest impact. To me, coaching, that’s what it’s about.”

Kelly’s players have certainly bought into the team-first mindset, pushing each other in practice but also holding each other accountable to do what’s best for the group. Running back Andrew Harrington has seen the value of holding his teammates accountable.

“I try to bring everybody together, ” Harrington said. “Even if one play is bad. If you see another person down, try to build that person back up.”

Wide receiver Jykavius Riddle has been on the team for the past three seasons and knows how important senior leadership can be.

“These last few seasons, the seniors really just led,” Riddle said. “I just had to come up here with a positive mindset every day and lead these guys. They push me. I feel like senior leadership and just being here for a couple of years, I’ve been here, so I wanted to have an impact on my guys.”

Noxapater will kick off their season against Southeast Lauderdale on August 29.