2025 HSFT Stop #9: Calhoun City

CALHOUN CITY, MS (WCBI) – The Wildcats’ stifling defense led Calhoun City to its second straight district title in 2024, and the unit is looking to lead the program once again.

“This group is shaping up really good,” head coach M.D. Jennings said. “They’re all in; these guys are invested in the program. They pay attention in the meeting rooms, in the weight room, they go all out, and they love to practice. When you’ve got a group that practices hard and they take the weight room and the meeting room seriously, Friday night is easy for them.”

Calhoun City graduated more than a few seniors last season, but Jennings isn’t concerned about the young players who will step into bigger roles this season.

“We lost some key guys last year, but I think we got a good group of young guys that are hungry and motivated. I think they’re willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done. This team loves football. They want to be here.”

The team has adopted the slogan “Nobody cares, work harder.” It’s a saying they preach every day at practice to remind themselves what they are working towards. Wildcats cornerback Brennan Lawrence says the team uses it anytime they need some motivation.

“We pretty much look at it every day,” Lawrence said. “Everybody wears it, if we feel like quitting or something, we look at the shirt and we keep going.”

Defensive end Javontae Harvey has also taken the team’s slogan to heart.

“We’re working hard and going 100% every day,” Harvey said. “Everybody is pushing themselves, every day, on and off the field.”

Calhoun City will start to defend its district title when they open the season against Coffeeville on August 28.