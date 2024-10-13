20th annual ‘Blue Steel Challenge’ raises money for tipsters

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a chance for area law officers to take part in a friendly competition while helping Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

The 20th annual “Blue Steel Challenge” took place at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center in Tupelo.

More than twenty officers competed in firearms challenges, including a three-man obstacle course.

All proceeds from entry fees, sponsors, and other donations will help Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi pay tipsters who provide information leading to arrests of suspects in crimes across the area.

Secretary Bill Allen says it takes everyone working together.

“We cover the largest geographical area of any Crime Stoppers group in Mississippi, the population is not as much, but we cover ten counties and we have coordinators who work with us, Captain Harville works with us and we appreciate all the help from sheriffs, chiefs and all the counties that participate with us,” Allen said.

Awards were given to the top three competitors.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X