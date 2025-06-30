Scattered storm chance Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered rain chance continues into the week with the approach of a cold front from the NW. Though it won’t make it any cooler.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance for scattered showers and storms will push SE across the area through the evening and possibly into the overnight hours. Low temperatures are going to maintain in the low to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: With the approach of a cold front, storm potential remains as it moves through northern Mississippi. Expect showers and storms again in the afternoon and evening, during or right after peak temperatures. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with lows holding in the 70s.

REST OF WEEK: High temperatures will start getting hotter again, pushing back into the low to middle 90s by the weekend. Less of a scattered chance, rain will return to more of an afternoon isolated chance. Not everyone will see rain. If you do, it will be a quick rush of rain followed by intense humidity. Yay…