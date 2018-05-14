After 22 years, stolen car doesn’t get away from fisherman

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) – This one got away, but not forever.

Police at one Mississippi lake have made an unconventional catch – a car stolen 22 years ago.

Ross Barnett Reservoir Police say a fisherman on Friday alerted them after seeing an unusual image on sonar usually used to find fish.

Divers from the Ridgeland Police Department responded Sunday, finding and pulling out a car “in very poor condition.”

At first, police couldn’t find any information on the vehicle or its owner. But the National Insurance Crime Bureau says the car is a 1989 Mazda RX-7 stolen from nearby Jackson in 1996.

