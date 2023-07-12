24th Judicial Circuit DA Andy Hamlin elected to serve Alabama DAA

ALABAMA (PRESS RELEASE) – 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin has been elected to serve as an Executive Committee member of the Alabama District Attorneys Association (ADAA).

The association is made up of district attorneys representing Alabama’s 42 judicial circuits. Hamlin was elected to a position on the Executive Committee during a recent meeting of the ADAA.

“The District Attorneys around this State are prosecuting crimes and working on the frontlines of the criminal justice system every day. I have immense respect for all of them, and it was certainly a profound honor to be elected to serve as a member of the executive committee,” Hamlin said.

The ADAA advocated for recently passed state laws to keep dangerous offenders behind bars – including Aniah’s Law which allows judges to deny bonds in violent crime cases. Other important legislation passed last year and supported by the ADAA included increased penalties for fentanyl trafficking, organized retail theft, and mandatory jail time for some violent offenses.

“It’s through the ADAA that prosecutors across Alabama are able to come together and identify issues and concerns we’re all facing,” Hamlin said. “As the leadership arm of the organization, the Executive Committee discusses those concerns and goals and proposes public policy solutions that promote safety in all of our communities. I look forward to serving and working alongside law enforcement and other partner agencies in perfecting meaningful change in making our court system better and our communities safer.”

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Hamlin as District Attorney for the 24th Judicial Circuit that serves Pickens, Lamar, and Fayette Counties in 2018. Prior to the appointment, he served as Assistant District Attorney and Chief District Attorney for more than 12 years under his predecessor, the Hon. J. Chris McCool.

Born and raised in Pickens County, Hamlin completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Alabama where he graduated with a degree in public relations in 2002. He obtained his Juris Doctorate in 2006 from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in Montgomery, Alabama.

Hamlin also serves on the Aliceville Industrial Board, a member of the Pickens County Children’s Policy Council, the Pickens, Lamar, and Fayette County Child Advocacy Center’s Multidisciplinary Teams, and as a board member of the Tuscaloosa SAFE Center. He is also a long-time volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America and earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a youth.

Outside of the office, Andy enjoys spending time with his family, shooting, hunting, fishing, and Boy Scouting.

