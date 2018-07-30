3 arrested in Ackerman drug round up, police searching for 2 others

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)- A drug round up in Ackerman leads to three arrests.

Investigators say they’re searching for two more.

Charles Frank Lacey and Cornelius Colter were both arrested Monday morning during a round up with Ackerman Police, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Both are facing drug charges.

Investigators also arrested Beverly Batts, charging her with contempt of court. Her bond is set $1,239.

Deputies are still looking for Billy Batts and Chris Snell related to the investigation.

They’re both wanted on drug related charges.