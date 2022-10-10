3MA joins doctors to assist patients with medical marijuana program

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Medical Marijuana advocacy organization is teaming up with a group of doctors to help patients navigate Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana program.

The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, or 3MA, is hosting a free educational program this Thursday, October 13th, at the Cadence Conference Center in Tupelo. That’s the former BancorpSouth Conference Center.

Representatives from 3MA and Pause Pain and Wellness, a group of doctors who are licensed to certify patients for medical marijuana, will be talking to potential patients about all aspects of the program from qualifying conditions to obtaining certification to purchasing products.

Those wanting to attend can get more information at 3MA’s website.

