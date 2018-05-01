3rd domestic violence charge brought against Lowndes County woman

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman accused of stabbing her husband is now charged with domestic violence, in a new incident.

Charity Harkins, 28, is charged with Domestic Violence, Felony-3rd offense.

Lowndes County deputies were called to a New Hope store about a man and woman arguing in the parking lot.

The man said his wife assaulted him. Investigators found injuries on his body.

Harkins later returned to the scene and was arrested.

Harkins was charged with Attempted Murder back in February.

Deputies were called to the couple’s home on Highway 69.

A large amount of blood was found inside the house.

While searching the property deputies found Barry Ferguson, 54, with a large cut to his abdomen, saving his life.