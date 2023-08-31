4-County crew travels to Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Idalia

FLORIDA (WCBI) – A 4-County crew headed down to Florida to help restore power for the thousands affected by Hurricane Idalia.

The crew of 12 left Thursday morning, and they expect to remain in the area for at least a week. That depends on the severity of the damage.

Linemen will work to replace broken poles, downed lines, and other structural damage.

The crew will also be bringing in equipment to assist with the recovery process.

You can find the official 4-County press release here: Hurricane Assistance Press Release Aug. 31

