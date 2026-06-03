Viewer’s Choice Awards – 06/03/26

The votes are in, and the best of the best throughout North Mississippi and West Alabama have been awarded in WCBI’s 2026 Viewers’ Choice Awards.

To see your favorites you can tune in this week at 9:00 am to watch WCBI’s VCA interviews in place of Mid-Morning.

VCA showings will air from June 4 through June 11.

If you see a favorite business, family, or a friend on your screen, be sure to snap a picture and tag us on social media at WCBI or Fox4MS

Congratulations to all of our winners!

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