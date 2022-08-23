4-County Electric Power Association reported power outages Tuesday

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 300 electric customers were lights out this morning.

4-County Electric Power Association says the outage happened in the Mashulaville community of Noxubee County.

It appears a tree fell on a power pole and broke it.

Crews have also been battling the elements while trying to restore service.

Power is expected to be returned today.

There was also an outage in southern Lowndes County early Tuesday morning but electric service has been restored.