5 people injured by runaway golf cart at U.S. Open
The golf cart struck four spectators and the vendor before it was brought under control
43M ago
Immigrant twins graduate from medical school — one day apart
Octavio and Omar Viramontes graduated from Harvard and UCLA Medical school, respectively, just one day apart
1H ago
2020 candidates to face questions from low-income Americans at forum
The Poor People’s Campaign is hosting a presidential forum which will be attended by 10 Democratic candidates
1H ago
David Ortiz shooting: Suspect will stay in jail for at least a year awaiting trial
Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz has told reporters that Ortiz was not his intended target
1H ago
DOJ says Congress can’t force IRS to provide Trump’s tax returns
The Justice Department says Congress does not have a “legitimate legislative purpose” for viewing the president’s tax returns
2H ago