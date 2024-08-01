$55M contract awarded to Starkville corporation to help US soldiers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A company in Starkville will soon be on the frontlines of helping United States soldiers make better and faster decisions on the battlefield.

Camgian Corporation has been awarded a $55 million contract by the Army to develop advanced kill chain automation technologies.

Camgian is on the leading edge of machine learning and software development.

The team of data scientists, software, and AI engineers builds software products that can quickly process large amounts of data to help improve the way decisions are made on the battlefield.

Camgian CEO, Dr. Gary Butler said the work they’ll be doing for the army falls in line with the company’s mission.

“Everybody that works in the company here is very passionate about supporting our warfighters. It’s our opinion that areas like machine learning and data science will have a profound impact on how we fight wars in the future. So to be able to do that type of work, recruit students out of the university and train them up to work on these very important programs and also very important capabilities for the military is something that is very exciting for a company and we also think for the community as well,” said Butler.

Camgian will work closely with the Army to develop and deploy the advanced solutions over the next several years. The company also builds AI software for the commercial market.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X