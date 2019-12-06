5A State Championship Preview: West Point Green Wave

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — It will all come down to the two best teams in 5A all year: West Point and Picayune.

The Maroon Tide are undefeated, having dominated from the start and boasting the top offense in the state, averaging almost 500 a game.

West Point head coach Chris Chambless says ball control will be the difference.

“They do a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage. I think the key to the game is, its going to be nip and tuck. I think the team with the fewest turnovers, the team that takes advantage of its opportunities with turnovers or controlling the line of scrimmage up front on both sides of the ball. that’s going to be huge in this game, its going to be a key,” Chambless said.

“For me it’s emotional because its my last game,” senior MLB Tyron Orr said. “Since I’ve been in high school I’ve been watching the team going to the state championship, so it ain’t nothing new. Since we’ve been little, we’ve been talking about going to the state championship in high school and now we’re here. It’s a big accomplishment and a good feeling.”

West Point will look to bring home the team’s fourth consecutive state title.