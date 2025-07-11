Final salute: Vietnam War POW honored at funeral after life of resilience and duty

Col. Carlyle 'Smitty' Harris is remembered for his faith, perseverance and love of country

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As the stars and stripes flew outside Cadence Bank Conference Center, inside, the life of Colonel Carlyle Smitty Harris was honored.

Harris’ son Lyle recounted the first time he saw his Dad, when he was released after nearly eight years as a prisoner in North Vietnam.

“I had fallen asleep in a chair in the corner. When I woke up, Dad was hugging and kissing every member of the family, and I watched. I was almost in disbelief that he had made it home. Over the years, my mother kept my Dad real for me and my sisters, but I had never met him in person. After everyone had shared their welcome home wishes, Dad and I made eye contact. He opened his arms wide, and I ran full speed and jumped into his lap, threw my arms around his neck. It was a powerful moment for both of us,” said Lyle Harris.

Speakers also highlighted Colonel Harris’s development of the “Tap Code.” A covert form of communication that prisoners of war used to communicate.

Robin Harris Waldrip told of her father’s deep faith, which sustained him during his captivity but also carried him through the rest of his life. She also shared about the faith of her mother, Louise Harris, who was always there for her family.

“When you witness two people, like my mother and my Daddy, go through the fiery trials they went through, and come out the other side, with the most joy in their hearts you can imagine, that is pretty convincing,” Waldrip said.

In his message, Pastor Brian Collier talked of Colonel Harris’s faith and witness during the darkest days.

“Smitty recounted that Psalm 23 became the prisoner’s psalm, given to almost every POW either communicated through tap code, or whispered to them, he also related that by God’s design or grace, he and POWs miraculously recalled lyrics or scriptures or hymns from their past,” said Dr. Collier.

Colonel Harris will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

Harris and his wife, Louise were married for sixty seven years. Harris recounted his time as a POW in the best seller, “Tap Code.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.