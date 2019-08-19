Sixth West Nile Virus case reported in Mississippi

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s that time of year.

We’re battling the heat and the mosquitoes.

The Mississippi State Department Of Health said another person has been diagnosed with the West Nile Virus.

So far that’s a total of six for 2019.

The newest case was reported in Leake County. The first case was reported in the middle of July.

No one in the immediate WCBI viewing area has been diagnosed with the virus.

Remember if you spend anytime outdoors to use bug repellant. Try to avoid being outside at dawn or dusk.

Also, make sure to remove any standing water near your home.