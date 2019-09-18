Body of special needs child found in garbage bag was beaten and burned, autopsy confirms

5-year-old Jakie Toole is special needs and has been missing since April. (Source: WTOK)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) – The body of a child found in a garbage bag in the basement of a Meridian home was beaten and burned, an autopsy reveals.

The body is believed to be that of 5-year-old Jakie Toole, who had special needs and was unable to walk or communicate well. He was last seen in April.

The body will not be officially identified until DNA tests are finalized.

Celeste Smith is being held without bond
Celeste Smith is being held without bond (Source: WTOK)

Celeste Smith is charged with capital murder in the death of Toole and waived her rights to a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Smith is being held without bond and will remain in jail until the case is presented to a grand jury.

