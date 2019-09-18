Body of special needs child found in garbage bag was beaten and burned, autopsy confirms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) – The body of a child found in a garbage bag in the basement of a Meridian home was beaten and burned, an autopsy reveals.
The body is believed to be that of 5-year-old Jakie Toole, who had special needs and was unable to walk or communicate well. He was last seen in April.
- Advertisement -
The body will not be officially identified until DNA tests are finalized.
Celeste Smith is charged with capital murder in the death of Toole and waived her rights to a preliminary hearing on Monday.
Smith is being held without bond and will remain in jail until the case is presented to a grand jury.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.