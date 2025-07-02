Two people arrested after a high-speed chase in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies made two arrests after a high-speed chase.

The pursuit started Tuesday afternoon, July 1, in east Columbus, near Alabama Street.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said a confidential informant alerted the agency’s STING Agents about a car possibly carrying drugs.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over, and as they walked up, the driver, 35-year-old Daryl Harrison, reportedly drove away.

The vehicle stopped on Maxwell Lane. Harrison got out of the vehicle and ran. A K9 helped keep Harrison until the deputies arrived to put him in handcuffs.

Harrison was charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

33-year-old Courtney Brooks was arrested for outstanding warrants. She was a passenger.

Cash, Marijuana, and THC edibles were found in the car.

Deputies released a seven-year-old who was also in the vehicle to a family member.

More charges are possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.