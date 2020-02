LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Department needs help tracking down two men believed to be involved in a home burglary.

Investigators are looking for Lamarquavious Patton and J’manne Phelps.

- Advertisement -

Investigators said the suspects were armed at the time of the burglary and the home was occupied.

If you have any information on where they are, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi.