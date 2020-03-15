Public Service Commission prohibits all utility shutoffs for sixty days

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Public Service Commission informed MEMA, Sunday, March 15, 2020, an emergency order has been issued prohibiting all water, electric, sewer and natural gas shutoffs for sixty days in response to COVID-19.

“This doesn’t alleviate any customer’s responsibility to pay their bills, but prevents service

shutoffs during this period,” says Commissioner Brandon Presley.

According to the PSC, municipalities who serve customers within their city limits or within one mile are not subject to the PSC’s jurisdiction.

“We urge municipalities to follow the guidance from the Public Service Commission to ensure that all Mississippians have access to their utilities during this state of emergency,” says MEMA Director Greg Michel.