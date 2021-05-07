EMCC celebrates in-person graduation on campus

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – Students walked across the stage at East Mississippi Community College today for the first in-person graduation ceremony in over a year.

500 graduates were divided into three ceremonies throughout the day in order to practice social distancing.

Although only 500 walked, over a thousand students received their degree from the institution this semester.

While every commencement ceremony is special, this class of graduates faced COVID-19 challenges.

Many of them had not taken online classes before and had to quickly change their learning styles.

President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks said that he believed that this class of graduates have been the most resilient students he has seen in his 25+ years working in higher education.