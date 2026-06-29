9 MS sites being added to National Register of Historic Places

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Nine Mississippi sites are being added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

CBS affiliate, WJTV, reports that Mississippi has 1,541 listings on the National Register of Historic Places.

In the WCBI viewing area, the “Prairie Queen” plantation was added in January.

The house is a local example of a late 19th-century Greek Revival style.

Other sites added to the list include The Natchez Outbuilding Survey Multiple Property Documentation Form. These are structures in Natchez that are significant artifacts that help give insight into the experience of enslavement during the pre-Civil War period.

Also, in Natchez is the Texada property.

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