A girl went missing 16 years ago in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, miss. (WCBI) The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman whose been missing for over a decade.

Wednesday September 17th, marked sixteen years since Kaila Morris disappeared from her mother’s home in Columbus.

Morris was last seen by her stepfather on September 17, 2009.

Her stepfather said he saw Morris leave with an unknown person in a dark colored SUV.

She never returned and has not been seen or heard from since that day.

Morris left behind her purse, vehicle, bulldog, and other personal items when she disappeared.

She was a student at Mississippi State University at the time of her disappearance and was living there with her brother in a condo.

She was home for a visit at the time.

Morris’s stepfather, Robert Triplett, state earlier that day, Morris said she was going to visit with her best friend, Labriska Walker.

Triplett said he was using the restroom and heard a vehicle coming up the driveway.

At the time of Morris’s disappearance, her mother was on vacation in Florida and returned quickly to begin search efforts for her daughter.

The home was searched, and computers were seized in the investigation into Morris’s disappearance.

In October of 2009, Triplett was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography after his computer was examined.

This case remains unsolved at this time.

If you have any information about the disappearance or whereabouts of Kaila Morris, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

