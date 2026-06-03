Dry end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry and sunny conditions will be sticking with us through the end of the week. Enjoy it!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Going to be a calm night, with a few passing clouds. Overnight lows will be comfortable, in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: A gorgeous day to enjoy. Afternoon conditions are going to be sunny, with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be warm, in the middle 80s. There will also be a calm, warm breeze. Overnight lows will stay pleasant, in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: A great way to end the week! Going to be a lot like Wednesday and Thursday. A nice mix of sun and clouds through the day. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. Low temperatures overnight will be slightly more mild, in the middle 60s.