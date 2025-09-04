A HOT Day Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The hottest day of the week is tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. A cold front will pass through NE Mississippi this weekend which will cool temperatures down.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A more warmer night is ahead with lows in the upper 60s and 70s with passing clouds overhead.

FRIDAY: A HOT HOT DAY! It will be the hottest day we have seen all week as highs make their way into the mid 90s with high heat index values. Stay hydrated and take breaks indoors. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible. If you are going to a Friday night football game, take the water with you!

WEEKEND: A cold front will pass in the early morning which will allow for temperatures to stay cool for the remainder of the weekend. The cold front will also bring rain and storm in the morning, so if you are going to tailgate take the rain jacket. Highs will be in the mid 80s for your Saturday and Sunday.