Rain Rain Won’t Go Away!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Although not nearly as widespread coverage as yesterday, rain chances stay for our Tuesday and beyond.

TODAY: Overcast skies with showers and storm remain the name of the game today. It won’t be quite as widespread and steady, rather it will be a bit more scattered overall and mainly for areas along the MS/AL state line.

TONIGHT: Isolated rain chances will remain as lows drop down only into the upper 60s.

WHEN WILL THE RAIN END? Rain chances looks to stay with us throughout much of the workweek. The good news is that as we head into this weekend drier air will begin to filter in from the north associated with high pressure sinking south from the Great Lakes region. This will help to limit rain chances before we fully dry off by Monday!