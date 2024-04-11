Lowndes County man arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence

A Lowndes County man is accused of kidnapping a woman

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is accused of kidnapping a woman and injuring her.

She was able to escape after calling 9-1-1.

Now, Dakkar Fleming, 33, is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, and kidnapping.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the incident happened just before midnight Wednesday.

Investigators believe the victim was pushed into the backseat of Fleming’s vehicle and prevented from leaving.

He then drove away from her Yorkville Road apartment with her still inside the vehicle. She tried to escape while the car was still moving at the intersection of Yorkville Road and Stadium Drive, in New Hope, and was injured.

Hawkins tells WCBI that Fleming then pushed her back inside the vehicle. Witnesses heard screaming and called 9-1-1.

Then the victim was able to call 9-1-1 and direct deputies to their location. That’s when Fleming was pulled over.

His bond has been set at $75,000.

Hawkins says Fleming is no stranger to law enforcement. Fleming has been booked previously for 10 felonies and 17 misdemeanors.

“Some of his charges include felony taking of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, violation of parole, aggravated assault, robbery, and one previous charge of kidnapping.

Fleming is a violent criminal with a violent past. We will do everything possible to make sure he is held accountable for his actions” said Hawkins.