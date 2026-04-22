Man arrested on multiple charges in Carrol Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Carroll County man has been arrested on multiple charges.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 7 on April 19.

28-year-old Dallas Purifoy was taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County Regional Correctional Facility.

Purifoy was charged with DUI – other, Possession of Controlled Substances – marijuana and ecstasy pills, Firearm Enhancement, and Concealment of Weapons.

He was released on a $40,000 bond.

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