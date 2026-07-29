A Maroon and White Welcome: MSU greets new, returning Bulldogs with student-focused events, supports

First Day of Classes

MVNU2MSU (photo by Grace Cockrell / © Mississippi State University)

New Maroon Camp New Maroon Camp 2025 (photo by Grace Cockrell / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) — According to an MSU press release, Mississippi State is welcoming new and returning Bulldogs to Starkville in the coming weeks with numerous student-focused events ahead of the upcoming academic year.

Incoming freshmen and transfer students will acclimate to campus during August move-in days and community-building activities as the university provides support and resources, making the transition to their new home an easy one.

“The start of the academic year is filled with excitement and nervousness, especially from our new students and their families. We are committed to making our campus feel welcoming from the moment our students begin to move into the residence halls and as they work to get settled and find their people through the first weeks of school,” said Regina Hyatt, MSU vice president for student affairs. “We know how important it is to get students connected to campus resources and help them find their community to their success, and we’ll do all we can to assist in making MSU their home away from home.”

Upcoming student events include:

—MVNU2MSU (Movin’ You to MSU), Aug. 13-15. MVNU2MSU is part of the university’s official residence hall move-in week. Students who signed up for move-in timeslots in July will check in at their designated locations before proceeding to their assigned residence halls. Visit www.housing.msstate.edu/move-in for more information, including tips for checking in, what to bring and other ways to make move-in day a seamless transition to campus.

—New Maroon Camp, Aug. 13-16. The 12th annual installment of the student-led New Maroon Camp prepares new Bulldogs as they transition to the university. For three days and four nights, campers will learn MSU history and traditions, meet other incoming students and gain insight into their first year on campus. Through one of six family groups, students will participate in team competitions and group discussions that will build meaningful relationships with counselors and fellow campers before classes begin, creating a strong foundation for their Bulldog experience. For more information, visit www.newmaroon.msstate.edu or follow @newmarooncamp on Instagram.

—Panhellenic Sorority Recruitment, Aug. 12-18. Those who preregistered will participate in Fall Panhellenic Recruitment, which provides the opportunity to discover lifelong friendships, serve the community and develop leadership skills. If you did not register for Panhellenic Sorority Recruitment this fall and are still interested in joining a sorority, email ofsl@msstate.edu for more information about how to join. Follow @msu_panhellenic on social media for more information or visit www.greeks.msstate.edu.

—Dawg Days, Aug. 14-23. Dawg Days is MSU’s official extended welcome week, featuring exciting events designed to help new and returning students connect, get involved and experience campus life. During Dawg Days, students can enjoy movie nights, live entertainment, trivia, game nights, free food, giveaways and opportunities to meet fellow Bulldogs while discovering all that MSU has to offer. For a complete list of events, visit www.dawgdays.msstate.edu.

—First day of classes, Aug. 19. Students can reference www.map.msstate.edu as they navigate the university campus on the first day of the fall semester. For information about Starkville-MSU Area Rapid Transit services, visit www.smart.msstate.edu.

—IFC Fraternity Recruitment, Aug. 19-24. IFC fraternity recruitment is for those looking to get plugged into a community at MSU, create lifelong relationships and develop a support network during their time at the university and beyond. Registration is open until Aug. 19. Visit www.greeks.msstate.edu to register and for more information. Follow @msstateifc on social media to stay up to date.

—NPHC and UGC Going Greek 101, Aug. 24., 5 p.m., Bettersworth Auditorium, Lee Hall. Going Greek 101, the informational session for students interested in joining a National Pan-Hellenic chapter or United Greek Council chapter, gives prospective new members a chance to learn about brotherhood/sisterhood, scholarship and service opportunities offered through these chapters. For more information, follow @nphc_msstate and @msstate_ugc or visit www.greeks.msstate.edu.

—Fall Convocation, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Humphrey Coliseum. NASA senior engineer and two-time MSU graduate Matthew Ramsey will share stories about his Bulldog adventure with freshmen and transfer students in the annual tradition kicking off the new academic year. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and other senior university administrators also will deliver remarks, and students will receive the Fall Convocation coin as a memento marking the start of their journeys on campus. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

—Cowbell Yell, Sept. 4. To celebrate the launch of football season, this pep rally tradition brings together fans, spirit groups, the Famous Maroon Band and special guests to ramp up the Maroon and White spirit. Organizers will announce the time and location of Cowbell Yell closer to the event. Visit www.hailstate.com for updates and more information.

Throughout the fall semester, MSU offers a wide range of campus activities that help students get involved, enrich their academic journey and enjoy campus life. Fall favorites like football games, tailgating and Bulldog Bash—Mississippi’s largest free outdoor concert—highlight the season, but opportunities to connect with the Bulldog family continue year-round.

MSU’s calendar of events, academic calendar and other important dates can be found online at www.msstate.edu/calendars, and students can link up with campus organizations, discover events and track their involvement through Cowbell Connect, the student online message board, at www.msstate.campuslabs.com/engage.

The Division of Student Affairs is available at www.saffairs.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

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