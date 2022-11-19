A mild Thanksgiving awaits amid cloudier conditions

SUNDAY: Highs top out in the upper 40s as more sunshine makes its way into the region. Lows bottom out in the mid to upper 20s overnight.

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures slowly climb into the mid 60s next week as high pressure combined with warm air from the Gulf makes its mark. A cold front Friday brings us back down with the addition of a chance for showers and storms.

NEXT WEEK: We begin our warming trend Monday, starting out in the mid 50s, before progressing into the mid 60s by the later parts of next week. A cold front Friday will stymie this trend however, bringing along a chance for showers and storms to boot. Lows similarly will take on a warming trend, jumping from the mid to upper 20s into the mid 40s by overnight Wednesday.