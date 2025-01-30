A pilot killed in D.C. crash confirmed to be from Noxubee Co.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCBI) – A pilot in the Blackhawk helicopter that collided with an airliner in Washington D.C. was from Noxubee County.

Multiple sources and friends confirmed to WCBI that Chief Warrant Officer 2, Andrew Eaves, was one of the people on board the military chopper.

Late this afternoon, January 30, Governor Tate Reeves also confirmed.

Eaves is a Brooksville native. He graduated from Central Academy in Noxubee County.

We are working to learn more about this developing story.

