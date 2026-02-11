A Rainy Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tomorrow will be a quiet day before rain chances return on Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain above average.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A colder night is ahead as lows fall into the mid 30s with cloud coverage decreasing overnight. Bundle up in the morning hours!

THURSDAY: It will be a nice day of no rain and sunshine! Make sure to enjoy it before rain chances return Friday overnight into Saturday. Highs will be low 60s with lows falling into the upper 30s to 40s.

FRIDAY: A nice day again until late evening and the overnight hours as rain chances will return. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the upper 40s to 50s overnight. Make sure to make any valentines plans indoors as it will be a rainy Saturday.

VALENTIINES DAY: Grab the rain jacket for most of the day!