Hearing begins for Weir Elementary Principal for non-renewal of 2026-2027 school year

WEIR, Miss. (WCBI) – It is the beginning of a hearing for a Weir Elementary principal who was not renewed for the 2026-2027 school year.

Dr. Juasita Patterson, a first-year principal at Weir Elementary and the first African American to ever serve in the position, was not renewed by the district for the 2026-2027 school year.

Patterson appealed the non-renewal and went before a hearing officer on Tuesday at the Choctaw County School District Central Office in Ackerman.

Many came out in support of Patterson.

On the first day, current assistant superintendent Glen Blaine took the stand to testify as to why Patterson was not renewed.

The district claims Patterson failed to follow procedure, failed to follow policy, failed to effectively communicate, and was insubordinate.

Patterson’s lawyer claims the district was not supportive, did not encourage her in the position, and has discriminatory practices, citing the 1989 case of United States v. State of Mississippi, where the late Charles Thomas, the first African American to ever hold the position of principal, won against the district.

The hearing is expected to continue for the next few days.

