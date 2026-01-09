A Stormy Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The potential for a few strong to severe storms exists today through late tonight. After this system pushes through, our temperatures will drop quite a bit.

FRIDAY: The southern counties of the WCBI coverage area are under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today. Model guidance is in slight disagreement in terms of the timing and overall severe threat, but there looks to be two timeframes in which we could see a severe storm or two. The first is during the morning hours, with the second being the afternoon hours through the early hours of Saturday. The main threat will be strong, gusty winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the lower-70’s today.

SATURDAY: After rain and storms clear out of the area early Saturday morning, a few light showers will be possible before lunch time. Clouds will slowly clear from our area, and high temperatures will be in the mid-60’s.

SUNDAY: We’ll have calm conditions on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. We’ll be much colder, though, with afternoon highs in the 40’s. Early Monday morning, temperatures will be below freezing across most of the area.