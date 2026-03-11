Wednesday afternoon and evening storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Severe threat today (Wednesday), with all modes of severe weather being possible. Stay weather aware!

WEDNESDAY: For the first part of the morning, conditions will stay mostly dry with heavy clouds holding across our sky. It is going to be breezy as well, wind gusts up to 20MPH. By late morning/early afternoon, a few isolated (pre-frontal) showers/storms could be possible. Into the afternoon and through the rest of the day, a cold front will be the driving motion of the showers and strong to severe storms.

The SPC has expanded the Level 2 -Slight risk for severe weather across the entire state. They also expanded the threat for tornadoes.

All modes of severe weather will be possible going throughout the day today. Damaging wind gusts is our highest concern, especially as the ground is already soaked from the past two severe weather days. This means it will be much easier for trees and power lines to fall. The timeline looks to be about 12PM to as late as 2AM. Make sure you are staying weather aware and have MULTIPLE ways to receive any alerts!

THURSDAY: As the front continues tracking to the East, rain will eventually clear from our corner. Cooler and drier air will be quickly moving in behind the cold front. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to only reach the lower 60s. It is also going to be a very breezy day, with wind gusts up to 25MPH. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A very nice and calm end to our week. Temperatures in the afternoon will aim to be back in the lower 70s. There will be a mostly clear and very sunny sky. Overnight lows will drop into the low to middle 40s.