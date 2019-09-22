Columbus Main Street hosts “A Taste of Columbus”

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)-Dozens of people flocked to Downtown Columbus this afternoon for Columbus Main Street’s “A Taste of Columbus.”

The event took place beside the new and improved Zachary’s restaurant.

Sunday afternoon people from all over the Golden Triangle region came out to enjoy food, drinks, sunlight, and live music…

This is the first year for “A Taste of Columbus” , and the support form the community left organizers in disbelief.

“To see 3, 4, 5 hundred people come out here and enjoy downtown Columbus and support it, it means the world to all of us,” event organizer Colin Krieger said.

Barbara Bigalow, the Executive Director of Columbus Main street , says the fundraiser would not be possible without the overwhelming support.

“This event is actually a fundraiser for Columbus Main street we represent our downtown area our historic downtown and we are a non profit so we are so thrilled that Colin and Doug wanted to partner with us and do this fundraiser for main street Columbus,” Bigalow said.

Owner of Zachary’s Doug Pellum says he is thankful for the help they have been given, but now it is time to give back.

“Well, you know we have been very blessed that we did get back open. Everything is going full speed right now business is great the community is giving back to us by coming in and visiting with us, giving us business, and now it’s time for us to give back again like we were doing in the past,” Pellum said.

President of Columbus Main street Shannon Bowen says that they are lucky to have so many people willing to be involved.

“Very Easy, we are very lucky in this community that all of our local restaurants and a lot of the chain ones are so willing to help anytime we ask them. Especially the ones that are one of the members of main street Columbus basically you just have to call and ask and we didn’t have anybody that said no,” Bowen said.

Organizers hope for the event to become an annual thing.