TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.

Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road.

48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.

Approximately 28 grams of alleged cocaine was seized.

A search warrant of Montgomery’s residence led to the seizure of 9 ounces of marijuana, digital scales and packaging materials.

Montgomery has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for sale of a controlled substance.

His bond is set at $40,000.