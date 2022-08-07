A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.
Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road.
48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
Approximately 28 grams of alleged cocaine was seized.
A search warrant of Montgomery’s residence led to the seizure of 9 ounces of marijuana, digital scales and packaging materials.
Montgomery has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for sale of a controlled substance.
His bond is set at $40,000.