A warm, breezy, and muggy Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humid conditions will stay with us for the next few days as the chance for storms increase on Wednesday night.

TODAY: Warm, muggy, and breezy for our Tuesday. Clouds will stick around with us through the day with an increased chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Heavier storms could have the potential to produce gusty winds and/or small hail. Temps will warm in the mid 80s today with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Winds could gust up to 20 mph at times as well. By tonight, we will cool down to the low 70s keeping a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW: Another warm day is in store for your Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s and even in some places reach 90 degrees! Most of our Wednesday is looking dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The chance for storms increase heading into the late Wednesday night into the overnight hours Thursday. Some storms could have the potential to be severe with gusty winds and small hail being the primary concern.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: We will finally see some relief and nicer weather heading into the weekend! We should see some clearing by Friday going into Saturday with the return of drier air. Temperatures will return in the mid to upper 70s before isolated rain chances return Sunday.