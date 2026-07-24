A Weekend of Rain and Heat

COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Rain is expected both Saturday and Sunday with temps in the 90’s.

TONIGHT – Tonight we’ll continue to see showers linger into dinner time before clearing up overnight. Temps are slightly near normal around the mid 70’s with persistent muggy conditions.

SATURDAY – Saturday will kick off cloudy before most of the rain comes in around the afternoon. Most of the showers and storms will stay around Tupelo and north, but south will stay mostly cloudy. Some showers will linger into the evening and overnight. The rain and clouds will prevent temps from warming much further than the low 90’s, but will still feel pretty hot.

SUNDAY – Sunday will continue the warming trend. Less rain is expected, but will start even earlier. Showers will start in the morning before wrapping up around the afternoon. With showers so early, temps will be able to warm closer to the mid 90’s.