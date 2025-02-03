Aberdeen community unites with candlelight prayer vigil

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Community and faith leaders in Monroe County are trying to bring people together to begin the new year with hope for a better future.

They hosted a Prayer Vigil at the Cross of Monroe County.

The Aberdeen community came together for a candlelight prayer vigil.

With the recent loss of lives in the area, faith leaders wanted to bring people together to hear inspiring words for the community.

Event coordinator, DeLores Badie said she felt the event was much needed.

”I’m truly grateful for those who responded and those who could not come but I know they were still praying. Because it’s not about us, it’s just not about us,” Badie said. “What we are doing here tonight, is a mission from God. This is what God desires for his people to do.”

Several guest speakers took the opportunity to share their testimony at the prayer vigil.

Pastor Donny Fields said it is fulfilling to share how he feels.

“Events like this will draw people’s attention to the real problems that we are having cause we have some serious problems,” Fields said. “Our young people are killing each other, our older people are killing each other, and people are leaving home and are not making it back home. They’re fearful even to be at home and leave their front door open and events like this will show people how serious the world is getting.”

People also came from West Point and the surrounding area.

Attendees said it is time for change in their communities.

“Just to know that even in the midst of everything that we’ve been going through there is still hope,” Badie said. “Never stop hoping, never stop trusting and never stop believing in God.”

“Even not just for the city of Aberdeen, for the city of West Point, this time type of event is a correlation even for the world,” Fields said. “If every city would grab a hold and try to do something to reach people. Because people are looking and they’re reaching so we got to give them something to reach to.”

Badie said she will continue to host events to uplift the community.

