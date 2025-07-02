Drier and sunnier Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A front is pushing through the area ushering in slightly drier air, helping to decrease our rain chances today going forward as a high pressure builds in.

WEDNESDAY: A much less active day is ahead on the radar/rain front, with rain chances down to 20% for very isolated activity this afternoon. A few bolts of lightning are possible, but it shouldn’t be anything like the barrages of lightning and thunder yesterday. Highs will be near 90 with a clearer sky as high pressure builds in behind the cold front.

WED NIGHT: Mainly clear, with a lazy breeze from the NNW at 5 MPH. Lows will be in the upper 60s and we will be dry overnight.

THURSDAY: Very similar to today, with highs near 90 and very isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Heat index values will peak in the low to mid 90s, with a breeze again from the north around 5 mph.

4TH OF JULY: I am cautiously optimistic that there will be basically no rain anywhere for our area on the 4th, with a mainly clear sky. Should be a great day to be outdoors as we celebrate our independence from Great Britain and (hopefully) the rain! It will be HOT though with highs in the mid 90s. We likely won’t approach heat danger territory, but stay mindful of the heat and sun, feels like temps will be in the upper 90s. High pressure will stick with us into the weekend, allowing for a continually clearer sky than the past few days and highs in the mid 90s, with dry conditions for most.