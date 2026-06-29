Aberdeen holds second annual Blue and White Festival

ABERDEEN, Miss., (WCBI) — For the second year, Aberdeen shuts down Main Street for its two day festival.

Blue and White Festival kicked off Friday and Saturday.

There was a kid zone, food vendors, and arts and crafts.

Friday, there was a gospel night featuring the Payne Chapel Male Choir, Aberdeen First Pentecostal, and Demarrio Brown and Connected.

Saturday, it was a blues show featuring Souls of Blues, Seeking Seven, and Super Chikan.

And the headliners were Southern Soul artist EJ Jones and Marcellus the Singer.

During the festival, they honored those in the community who made a difference.

Leomia Boyd, Seeking Seven, The Gospel Sons and The Crossroad Band were this year’s honorees.

Alderwoman Rhonda Robinson said she and Alderman Jeremy Bell had the idea to bring a festival back to Aberdeen.

“Blue and White Festival was established last year. It was our first one as elected official me and my fellow alderman Jeremy Bell. We came up with the ideal to bring a festival back to downtown Main Street,” Robinson said.

She says not only does it give residents and those in the surrounding area something to look forward to it also helps Aberdeen’s economy.

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