Agreement reached to turn over Mueller documents, Adam Schiff says

Schiff said the Justice Department will begin turning over to the committee “twelve categories of counterintelligence and foreign intelligence materials as part of an initial rolling production” to be completed by the end of next week.
The committee was set to vote on enforcement action regarding Barr’s subpoena on Wednesday, but Schiff said with the department’s acceptance, that meeting is now cancelled. The subpoena, however, will remain in effect and enforced should DOJ fail to comply with the committee’s request.
“The Department has repeatedly acknowledged the Committee’s legitimate oversight interest in these materials,” Schiff said. “I look forward to, and expect, continued compliance by the Department so we can do our vital oversight work.”
Olivia Gazis contributed to this report.
This is a developing story.