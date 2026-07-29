Airlines are banning humanoid robots from flights. Why?

CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that more airlines are banning humanoid and pet-like robots from boarding flights or traveling in passengers’ checked luggage, citing potential safety concerns.

Although humanoid robots remain rare outside the laboratory and even the factory floor, numerous companies are developing the technology, with robot evangelists such as Elon Musk predicting that they will eventually become common.

Earlier this year, a passenger boarded a Southwest Airlines flight with a robot companion, later prompting the carrier to ban robots from its planes. The discount airline announced the ban in May, citing battery safety concerns, and other carriers have since imposed their own restrictions.

United, Delta bans

United Airlines told CBS News that it recently instituted its own ban on what it called “humanoid and animal-like robots” in both aircraft cabins and in customers’ checked baggage, describing the policy as a “proactive” move in case such tech becomes more widely used in everyday life.

The airline didn’t disclose whether any passengers had previously tried to board a flight with a humanoid robot in tow, but said the new policy, in effect since July 23, was not in response to a specific incident.

“We believe this change will help further ensure the safety of our customers and crews,” an airline spokesperson said, noting that lifelike robots are often powered by the same kinds of batteries already banned on its flights.

In June, Delta Air Lines also banned “human- or animal-like robotic devices” in both aircraft cabins and checked luggage.

“We continually review emerging technologies and update our policies to maintain the highest safety standards,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.

Specifically, the policy bans robotic devices containing lithium batteries that exceed allowed watt-hour limitations because they can pose safety and security risks, Delta noted.

JetBlue and American Airlines, which don’t currently ban humanoid robots from flights, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ravinder Dahiya, a professor and roboticist at Northeastern University’s College of Engineering, told CBS News that most humanoid robots today are powered by heavy lithium-ion batteries that can pose a fire hazard if they explode or are mishandled.

“When it comes to safety, I’m not opposed to the bans at all. But as a researcher, you desire to carry out your research freely, without hindrance,” he said, noting that “sometimes you have to take robots along with you for demonstrations.”

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