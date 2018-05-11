Alabama city councilman charged with public lewdness

SELMA, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama city councilman has turned himself in on a charge of public lewdness.

WSFA-TV reported Friday that a warrant for Samuel Randolph’s arrest was issued Thursday. Randolph represents Selma’s Ward 5.

- Advertisement -

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier says the charge stems from an April 1 incident in which narcotics officers on a surveillance detail said they witnessed Randolph stop his car, get out, expose himself and urinate on the street.

A patrol officer was sent to make a traffic stop. That officer reported Randolph smelled of alcohol, but didn’t test him for sobriety.

The lewdness charge is a misdemeanor.

Mayor Darrio Melton told the station he has no comment at this time.

It’s unclear whether Randolph has a lawyer.

___

Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)